Student studying to become nun found dead in Kerala



Thiruvananthapuram: A 21-year-old woman Divya P. Johnny, studying to become nun, was found dead in a well at her convent in Thiruvalla, according to the police on Thursday.

On hearing a thud and splash sound around 12 noon, a few inmates looked into the well in the compound of the Baselian Convent at Thiruvalla, around 120 km from the state capital. The convent authorities immediately informed the Fire Department and the police.

In about 20 minutes, Divya was taken out of the well and shifted to a private hospital by the police. She was was declared dead on arrival.

The police are set to begin a probe into the unnatural death after autopsy.