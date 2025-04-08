‘STUNA’ 2025, ‘Transforming HR: Leading through Change and Innovation’ Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya

Mangalore: The National Level HR Conference ‘STUNA’ 2025, themed “Transforming HR: Leading through Change and Innovation, organised by the HRM Forum, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Internal Quality Assurance Cell in association with National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter was inaugurated on April 8th, 2025, by Shri. Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager – HR at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). In his inspiring address, Hedge emphasized the evolving role of Human Resources in today’s business landscape, urging professionals to transcend traditional roles and embrace leadership, innovation, and responsibility. He highlighted the importance of adapting to technological transformations while maintaining a strong focus on the human element, stating, “These changes are not meant to replace people but to complement them.” Hegde underscored that innovation is crucial not just for profitability but for sustainability and relevance in the current economic climate.

Hegde also shared foundational principles for aspiring leaders, emphasizing the significance of good health and the distinction between efficiency and effectiveness. He articulated that while efficiency is essential early in one’s career, effectiveness becomes vital in leadership roles, focusing on enabling teams to achieve results. Praising Roshni Nilaya as a pillar of excellence in social work and human resource management, he acknowledged the contributions of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) in promoting HR practices. Concluding his address, Hegde encouraged participants to fully engage in the conference, stating, “The field ahead is not just challenging—it is exciting. Embrace it.”

Mr. Steevan Pinto, the esteemed Guest of Honour, delivered a heartfelt address that resonated deeply with the audience gathered at the conference. He expressed immense pride in returning to his alma mater, Roshni Nilaya, a place that shaped not only his understanding of Human Resources but also his character. Emphasizing the institution’s commitment to values such as empathy, resilience, and ethics, he encouraged students to carry these principles into their future careers. Mr. Pinto highlighted the theme of the conference, “Transforming HR: Leading Through Change and Innovation,” asserting that the human touch in an increasingly automated world is more crucial than ever. He underscored the importance of bridging academia and industry, commending Roshni Nilaya for its progressive engagement and support. With a vision for the institution to become a national beacon for HR education, he urged students to dream big while remaining grounded in their roots. In closing, he inspired all present with a powerful reminder that true legacy lies not in what one leaves behind but in the positive momentum one creates for the future.

Dr. Jacintha D’Souza, the former principal of the School of Social Work, delivered a spiritually enriching address at the National Conference on “Transforming HR: Leading Through Change and Innovation,” captivating a diverse audience of emerging HR professionals, industry leaders, and academicians at the Roshni Nilaya campus in Mangalore. Expressing gratitude to MRPL and NIPM for their support in making the conference possible, she emphasized the deeper purpose of leadership and human resources, quoting Dr. Jeff Malan on the profound impact of touching lives. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, Dr. Jacintha highlighted the irreplaceable nature of human consciousness and creativity, urging attendees to view their roles through the lens of transformational impact rather than titles. She outlined a threefold understanding of the ‘self’—the Self with a History, the Self in the Making, and the Self in Solidarity—underscoring the importance of self-awareness and interconnectedness in leadership. Additionally, she praised the institution’s commitment to ecological sustainability, aligning it with the urgent need for green initiatives. Concluding her address, she called on future HR professionals to be agents of growth and resilience, emphasizing that a healthy HR professional fosters a positive atmosphere for others to thrive and leads with purpose amidst change and innovation. Her heartfelt message resonated deeply, reinforcing the necessity for a human-centric and value-driven approach in the evolving field of Human Resources.

Earlier, Dr. Sebastin K V, the organizing secretary of STUNA 2025, presented the theme of the conference, inviting industry leaders, HR professionals, and students to participate in this groundbreaking event that aims to redefine the role of Human Resource Management in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. As we find ourselves at a pivotal juncture where technology intersects with human potential, STUNA 2025 serves as a dynamic platform for exploring how HR can emerge as the architect of agility and innovation.

Prof. Ciciliya Farida Goveas, Registrar of the college, Dr. Sarita D Souza & Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew IQAC Coordinators, Ms. Sathya Venkatesh General Manager – HR Symbio Generrics India Pvt. Ltd. Bengaluru, Ms. Shwetha Pinto Soft skills trainer & Transformational Coach, Goa, Mr. Ronald Mascharenhas Former Head – HR, PR & CSR at Syngene International Limited Mangaluru & Divesh Kumar, Advocate, CCI Legal, Bengaluru were present during the occasion was present during the occasion.

MRPL was the main sponsor and MCF was the co-sponsor for the event.

Ms. Sinchana Shetty invoked divine blessings through her gracious performance. Ms. Shravya Naik Welcomed the gathering and Ms. Sindhoora Barlaya proposed the Vote of Thanks. Ms. Chandni and Ms. Bhumika K Compered. More than 200 participants attended the conference.