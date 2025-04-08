Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Releases ‘Environment: Bond of Coexistence’

Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a 22-year-old author and orator, has released her latest book, “Environment: Bond of Coexistence,” published by Tanisha Publications, New Delhi. The book explores the vital role the environment plays in fostering coexistence amongst all living beings and advocates for a renewed commitment to protecting the Earth.

“Environment: Bond of Coexistence” underscores the urgent need for sustainable practices, particularly in light of current environmental challenges. Ms. Fernandes argues that maintaining a strong bond with nature is crucial for a positive future. The book emphasizes the potential negative impacts of environmental degradation and encourages readers, especially the younger generation, to adopt eco-friendly practices and prioritize environmental responsibility.

According to Ms. Fernandes, “Without environmental coexistence, we are nothing. It’s a responsibility to have a thought of building a bond of coexistence.” She believes that individual actions, when collectively pursued, can effect significant and positive change in safeguarding the planet.

The foreword to “Environment: Bond of Coexistence” is written by Dr. Hemanth, Principal of Dayanand Sagar Institute of Dental Sciences and Trustee of Disha Bharat Bengaluru. Dr. Hemanth congratulates Ms. Fernandes on her work and highlights the importance of youth engagement in addressing environmental concerns.

Currently pursuing her LLB at SDM Law College Mangalore, Ms. Fernandes is already a prolific author, having published four books on significant topics. Her literary achievements have garnered her numerous accolades at the international, national, and other levels, including the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award bestowed by the Government of Karnataka. She has also been the recipient of numerous other prestigious awards, recognizing her contribution to the literary field.



