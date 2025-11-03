Sullia Court Sentences Three to Imprisonment for Benefit Scheme Fraud

Sullia: In a judgment delivered on November 3, 2025, the Sullia Court has sentenced three individuals to three years of simple imprisonment for defrauding the public of crores of rupees through a fraudulent “Benefit Scheme.” The case, registered at the Sullia Police Station as Crime No. 248/2014, involved allegations of financial misappropriation and breach of trust by Sri Tattwamasi Charitable Trust (R) and Sri Tattwamasi Enterprises (R).

The accused, operating from Samruddhi Complex in the Ambedkar area near Vivekananda Circle, Sullia Kasaba village, established the aforementioned entities in 2013. They further expanded their operations by opening an electronics shop in Gandhi Nagar, Sullia. Subsequently, they launched a membership-based initiative called “Benefit Scheme,” enticing thousands of individuals to enroll with promises of lucrative returns and benefits.

Through an extensive network of agents, the accused collectively amassed Rs 3,08,62,500 (three crore eight lakh sixty-two thousand five hundred rupees) from the public. However, the promised returns and benefits were never realized, leading to widespread discontent among the enrolled members. Upon failing to receive refunds or any form of promised goods or services, victims lodged a formal complaint, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

Following a thorough investigation, the Sullia Police filed a charge sheet against eight individuals implicated in the fraudulent scheme. The case was presided over by Sri B. Mohan Babu, Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Sullia.

After a protracted trial, the court found the 2nd, 4th, and 5th accused guilty of the charges. Each was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. The court further stipulated that in the event of default in payment of the fine, the convicts would be required to serve an additional six months of imprisonment.

Conversely, the 3rd, 6th, 7th, and 8th accused were acquitted due to the absence of sufficient incriminating evidence linking them to the crime. Proceedings against the 1st accused were abated following his death during the course of the trial.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Ramesh presented a compelling argument on behalf of the government, contributing to the successful prosecution of the case.