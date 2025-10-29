Sullia: Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Sullia: Law enforcement officials in Bellare have apprehended a man on charges of sexually harassing a minor, invoking the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been identified as Giridhar Rai, a resident of Pajimbil.

Rai was presented before a court of law, which subsequently ordered him to be remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

According to preliminary reports released by police sources, the alleged incident transpired at approximately 2:00 p.m. on October 26th. The location of the alleged offense is reported to be near the Ninthikal Junction bus stop, situated in Murulya village. It is within this vicinity that the accused, Giridhar Rai, purportedly engaged in the harassment of the aforementioned minor girl.

Following a thorough investigation into the allegations, the Bellare Police took Giridhar Rai into custody. Authorities have formally registered a case against him, citing relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The legal process will now proceed to determine the veracity of the claims and administer justice in accordance with the law.