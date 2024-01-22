Sumanasa Troupe Play ‘Neralillada Manushyaru’ Staged at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Yaksha Rangayana Karkala, in association with St Aloysius College {Autonomous}, Mangalore, Ranga Adhyayana Kendra,, St Aloysius College and Journey Theater (R) Mangalore staged Sumanasa Troupe Play “Neralillada Manushyaru” on 19-01-2024 in L.C.R.I Hall.

The program was hosted by S. Mahesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, who inaugurated the play by knocking the ‘Nagari’. Ms Poornima, Special Duty Officer of Yaksha Rangayana, welcomed the guests and gave the introductory speech. S. Mahesh Kumar, in his guest speech, said that drama is an art, through art, mental health can be progressed towards Sattva and spoke about the importance of theatre art.

Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, presided over the program and said how theatre has had a positive impact on society. Based on Jean-Paul Sartre’s French play, ‘Men without Shadows’ (Neralillada Manushyaru), sheds light on the mind-boggling dilemmas of the soldiers of the French Resistance during World War II. Satreya’s humanitarian thoughts are firmly rooted in this play, which makes us think and melts the mind. It motivates us to raise our voices against the evils of society.

Arjun Acharya, Journey Theater Group (R) Mangalore, Praveen G Kodavoor, Sumanasa Kodavoor (R) Udupi were present in the programme.