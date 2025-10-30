Sumith of Sujnana PU College Advances to State Javelin Throw Competition

Kundapur: Sumith H. M., a student at Sujnana Pre-University College, has distinguished himself by achieving first place in the javelin throw event at the Udupi district-level Pre-University (PU) students’ sports meet. This victory secures his participation in the forthcoming state-level competition.

The event, a collaborative effort between the Department of Pre-University Education (Udupi) and the Udupi District Principals’ Association, was held at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarkad.

Sumith, a native of Tirthahalli, is the son of Manjunath and Smita. His accomplishment has been met with considerable acclaim from the Sujnana Educational Trust, with President Dr. Ramesh Shetty, Secretary Pratap Chandra Shetty, and Treasurer Bharath Shetty, along with Principal Ranjan B. Shetty, extending their congratulations to the accomplished student.

Guidance and training were provided to Sumith by Physical Education Director Jayalatha. The management and staff of Vidyaranya English Medium School and Sujnana PU College, both institutions under the Sujnana Educational Trust, have expressed their collective elation and pride in Sumith’s success. This achievement underscores the commitment to athletic excellence fostered within the Sujnana Educational Trust’s institutions.