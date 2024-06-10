Sunday Catechism year 2024-25 Inaugurated at St Lawrence Church, Bondel

Mangaluru: On Sunday, June 9th, at 8.30 am mass, the Sunday Catechism Year 2024–25 was symbolically inaugurated with the theme “Lord teach us to pray.” The ceremony began with a magnificent procession led by the representative from each Catechism class, parents Catechism Teachers, parish priests and the altar servers. Rev Fr William D’Souza Asst Parish Priest/Director for Sunday Catechism was the main celebrant, Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza Parish Priest, Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves Principal St Lawrence Eng. Med. School concelebrated the mass.

The inauguration included children standing on the altar facing the gathering , parents , and teachers . The year 2024 has been specially designated as the Year of Prayer by Mangalore Diocese, we are reminded of the timeless wisdom imparted by our Lord on the practice of prayer. In the Year of Prayer, the parish priest presented each of the twelve children with a Bible. Following this, the parents bestowed their blessings upon the children. The teachers then gave each child a rosary and Catechism Text Book, marking the start of their spiritual journey.

Rev Fr William D’Souza presided over the ceremony. In his sermon emphasized on the teaching of Jesus embrace the message of hope and reconciliation found in today’s readings. Let us acknowledge our sinfulness, trust in God’s infinite mercy, and strive to live as faithful disciples of Christ. He stressed on the need of Catechism and Christian upbringing. He encouraged the children to be faithful to the catechism classes and take keen interest in learning about truths of Christian Faith.



After the homily, the Parish Priest Rev. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza administered oath to all the Catechism Teachers.

During the Holy Mass the Catechism Teachers were called upon to renew the vows and commit themselves to the wonderful ministry of teaching Catechism.

Rev Fr. William D’Souza introduced the teachers and wished them all the best. Catechism teachers conducted the liturgy in a prayerful manner. The Children choir enriched the spiritual atmosphere by singing melodiously the meaningful hymns.

Photography: Anson Rego

Report: Meena Serrao Barboza