Electronics Showroom in Trasi Gutted in Fire

Kundapur: A fire broke out in an electronics showroom on NH 66 at Trasi under the Gangolli Police station limits on Sunday Night due to a short circuit.

Electronic items such as washing machines, fridges, LCD TVs worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the mishap, said Fire Department officials.

The Fire broke out in the Amba TV Showroom owned by Sudhir Shetty on Sunday night. The locals who noticed the fire inside the showroom informed the fire brigade. 3 fire tenders were pressed into service and doused the fire. Rs 3 lakh cash which was inside the showroom was also gutted in the fire.

A case has been registered in the Gangolli Police Station.