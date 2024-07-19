Sunita Kejriwal to unveil ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ in Haryana on Saturday

Chandigarh: In the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, likely slated in October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will unveil ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’ in Panchkula on Saturday, AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta said on Friday.

“We don’t make promises like the BJP or the Congress, we give guarantees. These will be Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantees, not Narendra Modi’s hollow guarantees,” Gupta told the media.

On the contentious issue of sharing of river water with Punjab, Gupta said, “Haryana should get water. Every state should get water. Distribution of water is the job of the Central government, and the Prime Minister.”

On Thursday, the AAP announced that it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, where people want “badlav” (change).

“The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the elections in Haryana with full strength,” AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the media in Chandigarh on Thursday.

AAP National Secretary Sandeep Pathak said public dialogue for change was conducted by visiting about 6,500 villages and the voice of change “is coming from everywhere”.

“Just like we fought the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha elections with full force, we will fight the Haryana Assembly polls with full force as well,” he said.

The Punjab CM said that during the AAP leaders’ visits to parts of Rohtak, Sonipat, and Jind in Haryana, people said they wanted a change in the government.

“Haryana gave chance to the Congress, the BJP, and regional parties but all of them looted the state,” he said.

Bhagwant Mann also released the party’s slogan for the polls — ‘Badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab layenge Kejriwal’ (We will change Haryana’s situation and bring Kejriwal).