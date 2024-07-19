Beijing renews yellow alert as heat wave persists

Beijing: The Beijing meteorological observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, forecasting highs of over 35 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Beijing first issued a yellow alert for this heat wave on Tuesday. The renewed alert indicates the scorching temperatures will extend to a total of five days, Xinhua news agency reported

China has a three-tier warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.