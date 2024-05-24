Superstar Rajinikanth receives UAE’s ‘Golden Visa’

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth received the UAE’s ‘Golden Visa’ from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), his office announced on Thursday.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the DCT, Abu Dhabi government, handed over the Emirates ID to the legendary actor during an event at the DCT headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After receiving the Golden Visa, the superstar said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government and also to my good friend Yusuf Ali MA, CMD of Lulu group for felicitating the Visa and all support.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister for Tolerance, called on Rajnikanth at his palace.

The Tamil Superstar also visited the newly constructed BAPS Hindu Mandir and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The superstar recently wrapped up the shooting for his movie ‘Vettaiyan’.