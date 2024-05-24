Two BRS men booked for circulating fake logo of TGSRTC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have booked a case against two persons associated with BRS for allegedly circulating fake logos of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

On a complaint by a TGSRTC official, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Thursday at Chikkadpally Police Station.

TSRTC on Tuesday changed its name to TGSRTC after the state government decided to replace state abbreviation ‘TS’ with ‘TG’.

All government departments, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies have been asked to use ‘TG’ in place of the BRS-era abbreviation of ‘TS’.

Previously, the Corporation was renamed from APSRTC to TSRTC following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh.

The police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 469, 504, 505 (1) (b) (c) r/w 34 and section 67 of Information Technology Act.

Complainant Anchuri Sridhar stated that Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy posted on social media platform ‘X’ a logo of TGSRTC, though it was not released by the Corporation. He claimed that they intentionally created a fake logo.

The complainant also stated that Harish Reddy posted an abusive video which is damaging for the reputation of the Corporation and the government.

Dileep was director of digital media under the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Harish Reddy is also a BRS supporter.

Those who circulated the fake logo had claimed that Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam were removed from the original logo.

Reacting to this Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Kumar had said that any such move would be seen as an outrageous act of cultural vandalism dishonouring rich heritage and hurting the sentiments of people.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said that there is no truth in the logo being circulated on social media. He clarified that the Corporation has not yet officially released a new logo. The MD said the new logo has not yet been finalised.