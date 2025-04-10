Support for ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ proves people’s frustration against Cong govt in K’taka: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said on Thursday that people’s support for the party’s ‘Janakrosh’ yatra proves their frustration against the Congress government in the state.

The Karnataka BJP has launched the Janakrosh Yatra, condemning the price rise and “appeasement politics” of the Congress-led government.

Slamming the Siddaramaiah government, Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said: “Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy’s statement that Karnataka is number one in corruption, and Minister D. Sudhakar’s remark that the government is taking off after 20 months, hold a mirror to the government’s functioning.”

“This is a deceitful government delivering poor governance. In 20 months, the true colours of the Siddaramaiah government have been exposed,” Ashoka said.

He asserted that due to the “unscientific implementation” of guarantee schemes, the state government has gone “bankrupt”.

Ashoka claimed that not a single development programme has been implemented.

“On one hand, price hikes are breaking the backbone of the common man, while on the other hand, people are harassed by rampant bribery in every office,” he said.

“The entire government is mired in leadership change controversies, corruption, and looting. Through steep price hikes, they are preying on the common people like vultures. Anarchy is rampant in the state,” Ashoka alleged.

Notably, Rayareddy, while participating in an interaction programme in Koppal organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, said, “Karnataka is No 1 in terms of corruption.”

Rayareddy said, “Since corruption is rampant, quality work is not taking place. Government buildings which stood for five to six decades earlier are now collapsing within 10 years of their construction. Notably, corruption is much more prevalent in the Kalyan Karnataka region.”

Vijayendra said Rayareddy has exposed the “dark face” of the Siddaramaiah government.



