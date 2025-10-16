Surathkal Girl Seriously Injured in Stray Dog Attack

Surathkal: A nine-year-old girl, Rida Fatima, sustained severe injuries following an attack by stray dogs in the Kana area of Surathkal on Wednesday evening. The incident has sparked renewed concerns regarding the escalating stray dog menace in the region.

Rida Fatima, daughter of Haidar Ali, a resident of Kana, was reportedly on her way to a local shop near her residence when the incident occurred. Eyewitness accounts indicate that a group of stray dogs, engaged in a territorial dispute, approached the area. The young girl, startled by the commotion, attempted to retreat towards her home. In her haste, the money she was carrying fell to the ground.

As Rida Fatima bent down to retrieve the money, the pack of dogs turned on her, launching a vicious attack. The girl sustained multiple and serious bite injuries to her hands and legs. Her cries for help alerted nearby residents, who immediately rushed to the scene. The quick intervention of the local community managed to rescue the girl from the clutches of the dogs, potentially preventing even more grievous harm.

Following the rescue, Rida Fatima was promptly taken to the Surathkal Community Health Center, where she received initial medical attention. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore for further evaluation and treatment. Reports indicate that she has since been admitted to a private hospital in the city, where she is currently receiving specialized care.

The incident has ignited public outcry and calls for immediate action from local authorities to address the growing problem of stray dogs in Surathkal and surrounding areas. Residents are demanding more effective measures to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety and well-being of the community, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. The incident remains under investigation.