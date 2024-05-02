Surfer fatally stabbed in Australia, dies



Sydney: A male surfer was stabbed to death in Australia’s southwestern state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday.

At about 6:40 a.m. local time, emergency services were called to Ocean Parade in Coffs Harbour following reports of a man having been stabbed, Xihua news agency reported.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim in his 20s suffering stab wounds at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

“Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene. Police have now been advised the man has died,” the NSW Police Force confirmed in a statement.

NSW police Chief Inspector Detective Guy Flaherty revealed to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the man was believed to have recently come out of the surf, as he was wearing a black wetsuit at that time.

Earlier, a spokesperson from NSW Ambulance told Xinhua that the injured man sustained wounds to his chest and neck.

Coffs Harbour is a coastal city located in the state’s mid-north, about 540 km north of the state capital Sydney.