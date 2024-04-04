‘Survival of 2-year-old Satwik after 20-hour ordeal in Karnataka bore well a wonder’



Vijayapura: The survival of 2-year-old Satwik Mujagonda, who fell into an open bore well in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, is miraculous and a challenge to the medical field, as the toddler has survived an almost 20-hour ordeal without any health complications, a doctor said on Thursday.

Dr Archana Kulkarni, the Medical Officer at the Indi Government Hospital, told the media that Satwik is absolutely fine.

As he fell into the open bore well head downward, he was sent for a CT scan to the Vijayapura District Hospital.

“This is a miracle and a challenge to the medical world. He has miraculously survived the tragedy. The survival of the 2-year-old child without food, water, air, and light in the darkness 20 feet down in a narrow hole is a wonder,” Dr Kulkarni opined.

She said that the child had sustained no injuries and his pulse rate, oxygen levels, and all other vitals were normal.

Though the narrow pipe inside the open borewell hole did not allow the slightest movement for the child for about 20 hours, he is not even showing symptoms of fatigue or the slightest of sickness after the ordeal, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, top leaders cheered for the successful rescue operation and congratulated the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF), district authorities, police and locals who made it possible.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “The day and night work of authorities and the public who slogged to rescue the child is commendable. The prayers of crores of people, and his family have resulted in success. The child joining his parents after winning over death is a moment to cherish. I am happy. Despite repeated tragedies, people are showing negligence in closing open bore wells after drilling.”

JD-S state President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Satwik had won over death and came back to his parents.

“Let him recover soon. The most challenging rescue mission has been successful and it is a matter of extreme joy. The whole state is indebted to the efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Emergency Services staff and police,” he added.

BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated the prayers of crores of people have yielded results after the 2-year-old boy came out alive.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the staff members who carried out a 20-hour-long rescue operation. It is our duty to ensure that these mishaps won’t be repeated,” he said.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also the District Minister for Vijayapura, appreciated the efforts of teams involved in the successful rescue of the two-year-old child who fell into the borewell at Lachchana village in the district.

Expressing his happiness at the child alive, he hailed the efforts of the NDRF, the SDRF team, Fire personnel, and police who carried out an operation for about 20 hours. He also thanked local people for extending support to the operation and the district administration for coordinating the overall process.

After coming to know about the incident on Wednesday evening, the minister instructed the district administration to immediately commence rescue operations. He was in continuous contact with the district administration until the completion of the operation on Thursday afternoon.

The Minister has directed the district administration to conduct a survey in the district to identify any bore wells which are left open. Noting that there is already a provision in the law allowing stringent action against those who leave bore wells open, he said that legal steps will be initiated against those who have not taken care to close bore wells.

Satwik fell into a newly drilled, 400-foot deep, open bore well while playing in a field on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the bore well was drilled on Tuesday in the agricultural land of his parents to provide water for sugarcane and lemon crops but its opening remained unclosed. While playing and wandering on the land, the toddler fell into the borewell around 6 p.m. and the boy was stuck at a 20-foot level.



