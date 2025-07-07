SVP Angelore Unit Donates Two Homes to Underprivileged Families

Mangaluru: In a heartfelt gesture to mark its Golden Jubilee, the St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) Society unit of Guardian Angel Church, Angelore, also known as Angelore Church near Naguri, Mangaluru, has built and donated two houses to economically disadvantaged families. The homes, constructed for Rs. 14 lakh each, were handed over on Monday to the families of Jessie D’Souza and Praful D’Costa, residents of Adyar village.

The Angelore unit of the SVP Society was established in 1971 and completed 50 years of selfless service in 2021. To commemorate the occasion, the unit envisioned a socially meaningful project of constructing homes for the needy. A fundraising music programme was organised at Capitanio School by noted Konkani musician Melwyn Peris to support the initiative. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the implementation. This year, the plan was revived and successfully executed.

The handover ceremony was held in the presence of parish priests and community leaders. Rev. Fr. Fredrick Monteiro, parish priest of Angelore Church, along with Fr. Paul Pinto from Merlapadav, Fr. William Menezes from Omzoor, and Fr. Stany Fernandes of Angelore were present on the occasion. Also in attendance were Richard Wilson Pinto, president of the SVP Mangaluru City Deanery; former president George Boremiyo; Ivan D’Silva, president of the Angelore SVP unit; and Melwyn Peris, who played a key role in fundraising. Church vice-president Paul Rodrigues, secretary Lolina D’Souza, Adyar Panchayat PDO Krishna Naik, and Panchayat president Ronald Saldanha were among the dignitaries who joined the event.

Cyril D’Souza and Joaquim D’Souza, vice presidents of the SVP City Deanery; civil engineers Praveen Saldanha and Kiran D’Souza; contractor Edwin D’Souza; and SVP Angelore members Wilfred Pinto, Ida D’Mello, Eugene Lobo, and other office bearers were also present.