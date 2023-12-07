Synergia 2023 Sparks Innovative Minds at Sahyadri College Ahead of Official Inauguration

Mangaluru: Ahead of its official inauguration, Synergia 2023 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management witnessed a stimulating start with “Be with Engineering”.

The day started with a session between students and esteemed academic personalities of the institute. More than 2500 high school, Pre-University and engineering students from Dakshina Kannada and Other Districts registered for this three-day technology and innovation fest, themed “Where Innovation Changes the Future.”

The day started with the interaction session featuring key figures such as Dr. Manjappa S,

Director-R&D and Consultancy; Dr S S Injaganeri, Principal, Sahyadri; Dr Prashanth Rao, Head of the Department of Basic Science; and Mr Vishnu Pradeep, Community Manager. They engaged with the participants, laying the foundation for what is poised to be an eventful celebration of intellect and creativity.

Dr Injaganeri warmly welcomed the gathering, highlighting the opportunities presented by SSTH and Synergia 2023, and the role they play in fostering future innovators. Dr Rao expanded on the details of Synergia, emphasizing its promise as a showcase of talent and

innovation.

Dr Manjappa S lauded the gathering of guests and students, celebrating Synergia as a festival of geniuses. Mr. Vishnu Pradeep inspired the audience with insights into the Cause of organizing such a mega event consisting of SSTH, Aerophilia,& CodeBlaze, asserting the attendees’ potential as world-changing innovators.

A significant feature of the day was the tour of Sahyadri’s in-house industries and start-ups, revealing a dynamic spectrum of cutting-edge facilities. Starting with an overview at the entrance, the participants explored the latest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Centre Of Excellence for AIML on the ground floor. The tour progressed to the Innovation Centre (NAIN Centre), highlighting support for student projects by converting it into viable products, and then visited the Library and Learning Centres, showcasing resources and technologies like CAD modelling and 3D printing etc.

The tour continued to the new dedicated block which is the birthplace of startups and includes the skill labs, launchpads and incubation centres.

The day concluded with the ‘Synergy of Discovery’ workshop, conducted by Dr. Prashanth Rao and professors from the Department of Basic Science. The workshop explored the interconnectivity of mathematics and science and the evolution of scientific discovery and publication

Synergia 2023 is set for its official inauguration on December 8th at 9:30 AM, promising to unfold as a landmark event in fostering the next generation of technological leaders and innovators.