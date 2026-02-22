T20 WC: Zimbabwe vs West Indies head-to-head record and last five matches performances

Mumbai: Zimbabwe will play their first match in the Super 8s round of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the two-time champions, West Indies, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The upcoming encounter will be the West Indies and Zimbabwe fifth meeting in T20I cricket history. In the four matches played so far between the teams, West Indies has a clear advantage and dominance over Zimbabwe. The Caribbean team has won three matches out of the five played between them, while Zimbabwe has been able to clinch just one win.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies have only met once in the T20 World Cup history. The lone match was played in the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Australia. In that match, the West Indies batted first and scored 153/7. Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 122 runs, handing a convincing victory to the Windies by 31 runs.

Zimbabwe’s last victory against the Windies came in 2010, where they won by 26 runs. However, the current Zimbabwe side is widely considered their strongest in over a decade, and they can pose a tough challenge for the West Indies.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies are unbeaten in the tournament and have been placed in a tough group A, which includes the table toppers from the rest of the two groups, India and South Africa. Only the top two teams from the group will proceed to play the semi-finals of the multinational tournament.

Head-to-Head record between Zimbabwe and the West Indies in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 4

West Indies won: 3

Zimbabwe won: 1

Performance of both teams in the last 5 matches

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W

Zimbabwe: L, W, W, Abandoned, W

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.

