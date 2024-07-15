Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ to release on August 9

Mumbai: The second instalment of the Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’, titled ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9.

While the first part was directed by Vinil Mathew of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ fame, Jayprad Desai has taken over the directorial reins from Vinil for the second part.

The film showcases the tumultuous journey of ill-fated lovers Rani (played by Taapsee) and Rishu (played by Vikrant).

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ also stars Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.

The story picks up from where ‘Haseen Dillruba’ left off, following Rani and Rishabh as they start anew in Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their pursuit takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu. The lovers find new enemies in Jimmy Shergill’s character and others who want to foil their plans.

The script of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ has been penned by Kanika Dhillon, a frequent collaborator of Taapsee’s, having worked with her on ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

Kanika also doubles up as a co-producer for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’.

The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.