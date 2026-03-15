Talk on Stree Sanghatan Commemorates International Women’s Day at Manjeshwar

Manjeshwar: A discourse on Stree Sanghatan and its significance was conducted at the Our Lady of Mercy Church Hall in Manjeshwar on March 15, marking International Women’s Day. The event commenced with an invocation by members of the Sanghatan. Reena Monteiro, President of Stree Sanghatan, Manjeshwar, extended a formal welcome to the assembled gathering.

Fr Edwin Francis Pinto, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Mercy Church, addressed the attendees, conveying his best wishes for International Women’s Day. He expounded on the theme of “Being and Doing,” stating, “In philosophy, ‘being’ and ‘doing’ are two integral facets. Actions undertaken without a foundational understanding of ‘being’ may lead to complications. Comprehension must precede action. These concepts are interconnected, necessitating mindful engagement.” Fr. Pinto further encouraged participants to delve into the historical context of International Women’s Day. Before extending wishes, it is imperative to understand the origins of International Women’s Day, the inception of the Indian Women’s Association, and the day’s official recognition. Often, we offer greetings merely out of convention,” he noted. Violet Pereira, Secretary of DCCW, led interactive exercises aimed at fostering unity and strengthening women’s organizations.

Lydia D’Cunha, former DCCW President, provided a briefing on the objectives of DCCW, emphasizing, “Despite potential differences in opinions, backgrounds, or lifestyles, we maintain solidarity in our mission. Our president consults the executive committee before decisions are made that impact women positively.” D’Cunha underscored the importance of non-discrimination within the organization. “Judgment based on education, appearance, or financial standing is unacceptable. Each woman has a valuable contribution to make. The DCCW emblem, depicting women holding hands, symbolizes the unity of women across the diocese. Our objective is to ensure that every woman lives with dignity and respect.”

She further asserted that values are rooted in the home environment. “Our character is reflective of our family background. Children learn through observation and emulation. Negative habits acquired by children often mirror our influence. Therefore, it is crucial to live with integrity and eschew selfishness. In the past, members collected garments for the needy and subsequently initiated tailoring classes, acquiring sewing machines to support women’s livelihoods,” D’Cunha stated.

Gretta Pinto, the current DCCW President, drew a comparison between women and tea bags, remarking, “Women are akin to tea bags; they release their essence when immersed in hot water. In this analogy, the Sanghatan represents the hot water, and we are the tea bags. By congregating and sharing our challenges, we can collectively discover solutions.” Pinto noted the multifaceted roles women undertake as wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, providing support and guidance to their families. “Children learn from our words and deeds. Thus, it is vital to refrain from negative discourse in their presence. Our children possess keen observational skills and are more perceptive than we often realize,” she said.