Tamil Nadu: Dhinakaran slams Vijay govt, questions stability of TVK alliance

Chennai: AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and the ruling TVK government in Tamil Nadu, questioning the stability of the administration and accusing it of compromising its political principles for the sake of power.

Addressing a press conference in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran said the present political arrangement surrounding the TVK government appeared unstable and raised doubts over whether the alliance structure could sustain itself in the coming months.

“I do not know whether Vijay and the Left parties will be able to hold together for another six months. The TVK government is already facing turbulence,” he said.

Dhinakaran criticised what he described as shifting political alliances and alleged that parties which fought together before the elections were now moving towards different political arrangements after coming to power.

“Before the elections, they stood together in one alliance, but after the polls, they have shifted towards another arrangement for the sake of power. This raises serious questions,” he said.

In a direct attack on Chief Minister Vijay, the AMMK leader said the former should move beyond social media optics and focus on governance. “The Chief Minister must move from an ‘Instagram Reels administration’ to real governance,” he remarked.

Dhinakaran also accused Vijay of taking contradictory political positions regarding the AIADMK. He pointed out that Vijay had previously labelled AIADMK as a corrupt party but was now benefiting from support extended by AIADMK legislators.

“Vijay called AIADMK a corrupt party in the past, but now he has accepted support from its MLAs. How can that be justified?” he asked.

Targeting senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dhinakaran alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the AIADMK from within. “He carries Jayalalithaa’s image in his pocket while trying to destroy the party she built. Jayalalithaa’s spirit will never forgive those attempting to weaken AIADMK,” he said.

Dhinakaran also warned that disciplinary action could follow against AIADMK legislators supporting the TVK government. He further claimed that if ministerial positions were offered to AMMK or AIADMK legislators, demands for a CBI inquiry would emerge, adding that such moves would have political consequences.