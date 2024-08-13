Teacher thrashed for sending obscene messages to female colleague in Raichur

Raichur: A teacher was thrashed for sending obscene messages to his female colleague in the Raichur district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused was identified as Mehboob Ali, an assistant teacher attached to Adarsha Government School on the city outskirts.

The accused, Ali had sent obscene messages to a female guest teacher and asked her to entertain him. Though the guest teacher initially ignored him, the accused continued pestering her.

The female teacher then shared her ordeal with the family. The relatives and family members of the victim arrived at the school on Monday and questioned Mehboob Ali about his advances. They thrashed him and tore his clothes.

Mehboob Ali gave an apology in writing to the teacher and confessed to the crime. He was also made to touch the feet of the victim. The accused was warned of serious consequences if he attempted similar advances in future.

Mehboob Ali repeatedly requested the family and the victim to spare him as he had a family, the victim then decided not to lodge a police complaint against him and initiate legal action.

Meanwhile, the videos of the accused teacher apologising and touching the feet of the victim went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The Raichur police said that if the victim complained they would initiate legal proceedings against the accused teacher.

Earlier, in another incident, the Raichur Police had arrested a teacher for forcing the mother of his student into a physical relationship and then circulating the video.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Azaruddin, a teacher at the Singapura Government School in the district. The victim alleged that the accused teacher had promised to take tuition for her daughter and also assured her of getting some government facilities. He had forced her to have physical relations with him.

He recorded the private moments and threatened the woman to cooperate with him. Later, he uploaded the video. The victim had complained to the Karatagi police station.



