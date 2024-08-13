Youth Stabs College Student Over Rejected Love Proposal

Mangaluru: A shocking incident occurred on August 12, at a college in Moodbidri, where a youth stabbed a college student with scissors after she rejected his love proposal.

According to sources, the accused, Manjunath, a native of Tumakuru, was a former classmate of the victim. Despite discontinuing his studies and returning to Tumakuru, Manjunath continued to send messages to the girl, which she ignored. He also asked her to meet him, but she refused.

Angered by her rejection, Manjunath traveled to Moodbidri and attacked the girl with scissors while she was in class. She sustained minor facial injuries.

Fellow students apprehended Manjunath and handed him over to the police. A case of attempted murder has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.