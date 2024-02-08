‘Teddy Bear Clinic’ held at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: On 2 February 2024, the school hall of St Aloysius Gonzaga School was transformed into a vibrant mock hospital, hosting a unique ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’ for students in classes I and II, along with KG-II. The initiative, spearheaded by the Emergency Department at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, included a dedicated team of doctors led by Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan.

The event aimed to provide young learners with hands-on experience regarding hospital procedures and instil confidence in approaching medical professionals. Activities included teddy bear registration, consultations, an injection counter, and an exploration of an ambulance, creating a joyful and memorable experience.

The esteemed presence of Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ added encouragement, with Ms Aparna Suresh, Vice-principal of the Primary section, coordinating the program.