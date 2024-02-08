NSUI activists protest near MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s house

Activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Dakshina Kannada district unit on Thursday carried out a protest near the residence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru for his reported silence on the alleged denial of funds to the State from the Central government.

NSUI, activists led by district president Suhan Alva, marched towards Kateel’s house raising slogans against Kateel and the Central government.

The police placed barricades about 500 metres before Mr. Kateel’s house to stop the protesters. Accusing Kateel and other MPs of the BJP of being silent on the alleged denial of funds, Alva alleged Kateel has failed to work for the development of the constituency.

As the protesters tried to bring down the barricades, the police took them away to the Urva police station and released them an hour later.