TEDx Website Launch Event at Father Muller’s: A Memorable Inauguration

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College hosted an inspiring event to launch the new TEDx website, attended by both faculty and students. The agenda was meticulously planned to ensure a smooth and engaging flow of events.

The event began with a warm welcome speech by Dr Archana, the Staff Co-ordinator, setting a positive tone for the day. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the inauguration of the event.

The highlight of the day was the official launch of the new TEDx website, a milestone for the college’s TEDx chapter. Jessica, the Event Head, eloquently explained the theme “Under the Surface,” providing a deeper understanding of the event’s focus and vision.

Fr Richard Coelho, the Director, delivered an insightful address, adding a significant layer of inspiration and encouragement to the proceedings. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Janice Lobo, the Event Co-Organiser, acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved.

The success of this event was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the core team:

· Event Head: Jessica Chris

· Event Co-Organiser: Janice Lobo

· Head of Curation: Sarayu Abraham

· Head of Operations: Vrinda Pai

· Head of Production: Hrishikesh Upadhyaya

· Head of Marketing: Tanya C

· Head of Communications: Amaan Hishaam

· Head of Finance: Samarth Gowda

Their collective efforts ensured the event was not only successful but also memorable for all attendees. This launch marks a new chapter for TEDx at Father Muller’s, promising more thought-provoking events in the future.