Teenager Estevao earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Rio De Janeiro: Uncapped teenager Estevao has been included in Brazil’s squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the South American country’s football confederation said on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who will join Chelsea next July, has made a positive impression for Palmeiras with five goals and five assists in 19 Brazilian Serie A games this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

As expected, manager Dorival Junior named three Real Madrid forwards – Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick – in his 23-man squad.

Star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained last October.

Brazil will meet Ecuador in Curitiba on September 7 and Paraguay in Asuncion four days later.

The five-time world champions are currently in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying zone after six matches.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson;

Defenders: Danilo, Yan Couto, Guilherme Arana, Wendell, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes;

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta;

Strikers: Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius Junior, Estevao, Luiz Henrique, Pedro, Savinho.