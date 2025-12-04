Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs hail Indian Navy for exemplary service

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday greeted the Indian Navy on Navy Day.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and other leaders greeted the Navy personnel and their families on the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the personnel of the Indian Navy, who tirelessly safeguard the nation and exemplify extraordinary bravery.

On the occasion of Navy Day, he extended his warm commendations for their exemplary service.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that the nation remains proud of the sacrifice, determination, and courage displayed by the Navy. He further added that, in addition to defending the country, the selfless social services they render during times of disaster will always be remembered with gratitude.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Nazeer also greeted the brave personnel of the Indian Navy. He said the Indian Navy stands as a symbol of courage, honour, and selfless service.

“The tireless efforts of naval personnel safeguard the vast maritime frontiers of the nation, ensuring the safety and security of every Indian. The Indian Navy also plays a vital role in humanitarian missions, disaster relief operations and in strengthening India’s global maritime presence,” the Governor said.

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the brave personnel of the Indian Navy, to Navy veterans, and to their families on the occasion of Indian Navy Day. The Indian Navy safeguards our maritime borders, secures our energy resources, supports economic activity, and protects vital trade routes across our vast seas. They also play a crucial role in rescue and relief operations during times of disaster, reaching people in their moment of need. I salute their dedication and service to the nation,” said Chandrababu Naidu in his message posted on ‘X’.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh also took to ‘X’ to greet the Indian Navy.

“On Navy Day, proud to salute the Indian Navy and each one of our valiant sailors and officers who secure our vast coastline and safeguard India’s strategic might. From the HQ of the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh stands shoulder to shoulder in this mission of national security,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed warmest wishes to the Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day. “Their role in protecting our shores is unparalleled. Hats off to our Navy personnel for their courage and determination on the high seas as they pursue the Nation’s interests,” he said.