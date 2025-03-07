Telangana Cabinet decides to develop Future City on 30,000 acre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to develop Future City on 30,000 acre.

The Future City will come up between Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam Highways. This was decided at the State Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

It decided to create the Future Development Authority (FCDA). This will cover seven mandals and 56 villages.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy approved the transfer of 36 villages from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to FCDA. It also sanctioned 90 posts for FCDA, covering both regular and outsourced roles.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday night briefed mediapersons on the decisions taken in the marathon Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet approved the expansion of HMDA limits up to the Regional Ring Road. The HMDA now covers 11 districts, 104 mandals, and 1,355 villages. It was also decided to bring 332 revenue villages under HMDA.

The Cabinet discussed the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. The meeting felt that the BJP was conspiring to do injustice to South India through delimitation.

The Cabinet decided to hold an all-party meeting on the delimitation issue. It will demand the Centre to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in South India.

The Cabinet approved the draft bill on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation based on the Justice Shamim Akhtar Commission’s recommendations.

The Minister said the second report, submitted on March 2, confirmed the February 3 recommendations without any modifications. It was decided to table the SC sub-categorisation Bill in the upcoming Assembly session.

The Cabinet also decided to increase reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies from 37 to 42 per cent. It approved a Bill in this regard. Another Bill was approved for 42 per cent reservations for BCs in education and government jobs.

It was decided to bring all Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under one umbrella. The retirement age for SHG members increased from 60 to 65 years. The minimum age to join SHGs lowered from 18 to 15 years. It decided to make one crore women lakhpatis.

The Cabinet approved a new tourism policy, under which 27 special tourism zones will be developed. It aims to attract Rs 15,000 crore in investments over the next five years. This is expected to generate three lakh jobs in the tourism sector.

The Cabinet decided that Telangana will host 72nd Miss World in a benefitting manner, ensuring top-tier hospitality and a seamless experience for all participants and guests.

Spanning four weeks from May 7 to May 31, the global event will be held across multiple destinations in the state, reflecting Telangana’s rich heritage, cultural vibrancy, and modern dynamism.