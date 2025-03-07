Odisha launches International Student Facilitation Cell to address concerns of foreign students

Bhubaneswar: Following the recent controversy over the alleged suicide of female Nepali student and mistreatment of other students from the Himalayan country by the KIIT University authorities in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Higher Education department on Thursday announced about launching of a dedicated International Student Facilitation Cell to address issues concerning foreign students studying in various educational institutions in the state.

As per the information shared by the department on the official X handle, the dedicated cell has been launched to support and assist international students studying in all the public, private and deemed universities in the state.

The department also noted that the dedicated cell will provide necessary guidance and assistance to the international students in the state. It will also ensure smooth academic and cultural experience by the foreign students in various higher educational institutions across the state.

The cell will work as an effective platform for the redressal of grievances of the students from other countries pursuing their studies in the state. The department aims to foster a conducive and inclusive environment for International Students pursuing or interested in pursuing their studies in Odisha in colleges & universities through the dedicated cell.

The state higher education department has issued helpline numbers 0674-2323403 and 0674-2323404. The helpline services will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on working days.

The suicide of Nepali female student in KIIT University on February 16 and subsequent humiliation of the students of Nepal by University authorities sparked a major controversy in India and the neighboring Himalayan nation.

The Nepali students were allegedly assaulted and forcefully evicted from the hostel and university campus for holding protests against the University’s negligence resulting in the death of the victim.

After facing widespread backlash, the University authorities apologised for the mistreatment and requested the Nepali students to return.

The university later suspended some erring staff for the fiasco. As many as 10 persons including three directors of the KIIT University were arrested by the Bhubaneswar police for assaulting the Nepali students.

The police had earlier also arrested the boyfriend of the deceased Nepali girl student on the charges of abatement of her suicide.

It is pertinent here to mention that a team of senior officials of the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday reached Bhubaneswar and launched an investigation into the whole issue.