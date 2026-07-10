Telangana Congress chief says there is merit in Kavitha’s allegation against BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Friday that there was merit in the allegation by Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) leader K. Kavitha that BRS got Rs 1,400 crore in its account through ‘quid pro quo’.

He said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders should explain how a regional party got Rs 1,400 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, he reacted to Kavitha’s allegation against her father KCR’s party.

She alleged that the money came into the BRS party’s bank accounts from Andhra contractors through ‘quid pro quo’. Stating that it is corruption money, she said the BRS should distribute it to the families of Telangana martyrs.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also reacted to BRS leader T. Harish Rao’s challenge that he could resolve Telangana’s irrigation issues if given the irrigation portfolio for three months.

“If Harish Rao expresses a desire to join our party, our Political Affairs Committee will discuss the matter and take a decision on inducting him into the party,” the TPCC chief remarked.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said Harish Rao, who served as a minister for 10 years, should tell people what he achieved. “Why should you be given another three months?” he asked.

The Congress leader said Harish Rao should answer people why the project (Kaleshwaram) he constructed collapsed.

On the allegations made by Union Minister J. P. Nadda against the Congress government during his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday, the TPCC president said that before visiting Telangana, Nadda should first respond to their promise of creating 2 crore jobs a year.

Claiming that Congress is providing good governance and that it enjoys the full support of the people, he remarked that the people of Telangana know that there is no chance for the BJP to gain a foothold in the State.

On the differences between Minister for Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha and MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Mahesh Kumar Goud said there were some minor issues, but they will all be resolved.

He asserted that the party would address internal issues only after a fact-finding exercise. He also made it clear that the Congress disciplinary committee would deal with all leaders equally.

Goud revealed that AICC secretary for Telangana, Sachin Sawant and state Congress leader T. Jagga Reddy had been entrusted with gathering facts on issues relating to Konda Surekha, Srihari and Tungaturthi constituency.

The state Congress chief said appropriate action would be taken after their report.