Telangana crowned champions of Junior Boys’ National Football Championship

Nagaon: Telangana beat Manipur in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to be crowned champions of Tier 2 of the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

Manipur took the lead in the 27th minute of the final, courtesy of a goal from Irom David Mangang. Telangana were not to be outplayed though and hit back via Suhel Sekh in the 42nd minute. The high tempo nature of the match calmed down in the second half with both teams perhaps aware of the stakes. The game then inevitably fizzled towards a shootout.

In the shootout Telangana’s Md Sajid, Mohammed Omar Farooq, Thongam Yaiphaba Singh and Syed Faizan Ahmed Hashmi put away their spot kicks successfully and goalkeeper Alok Nishad went on to save from two of Manipur’s takers to give his side the title.