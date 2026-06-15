Telangana launches breakfast scheme for students as new academic year begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana government launched a breakfast scheme for students in government schools as the educational institutions reopened on Monday after summer vacation.

The government is providing breakfast to students in 1,269 government schools across the state.

According to officials, 1.44 lakh students of schools and intermediate (Class 11 and 12) will benefit from the scheme.

The government had also announced extending the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to students pursuing higher secondary education in government junior colleges.

Under this scheme, every student will be given milk on three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining three days.

Breakfast scheme for students from pre-primary to intermediate was announced in the State Budget 2026-27.

The government expects this initiative will improve nutrition and health outcomes, increase attendance and punctuality, and reduce dropouts and absenteeism.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the breakfast scheme at Raj Bhavan Government High School. He also distributed books and notebooks among students.

The hustle-bustle at schools resumed on Monday as educational institutions reopened for the new academic year.

Students, most of them wearing new clothes and carrying bags, were seen heading to schools with enthusiasm.

Traffic police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates made arrangements to regulate traffic around schools.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to all students on the reopening of schools after the summer vacations.

“A school is not just a place to learn lessons. It is a temple that shapes our personality and the future of our nation. Every book is like a door to a new world. Every lesson is a path to a new opportunity. Education is the power that illuminates our future. I firmly believe that the future of the nation lies in the classrooms. That is why we have undertaken numerous reforms to ensure the education sector flourishes with the highest standards,” the Chief Minister said in a message.

“Apart from providing nutritious food like morning breakfast and midday meals, we have taken several other measures. Start each day with enthusiasm and acquire knowledge under the guidance of your teachers. Study hard. Embrace good values. Strive continuously to turn your dreams into reality,” he told students.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s builders of India. Bring out the talent within you and stand as a source of pride for your family, society, state, and nation. Education is the greatest wealth – no one can steal it from you. Victory comes through education, and development comes through education. Wishing that this academic year brings knowledge, joy, and success to all of you,” he added.