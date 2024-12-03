Telangana launches new online building approval system

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Tuesday launched a new unified online building and layout approval system that promises to reduce processing time from weeks to minutes.

Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, and Industry, D. Sridhar Babu, launched the system ‘BuildNow’, under which the scrutiny time will come down to less than five minutes as against 2-30 days under the existing system.

He told media persons that under the existing system TG bPASS, the scrutiny process can take anywhere from 2 to 30 days while under the new system this timeframe reduces to less than 5 minutes.

Even a multi-storied building with a total three towers, each with 40+ floors, will take less than two minutes.

The minister said since 60 per cent of the state’s population is living in urban areas, the government was giving priority to urban development and creating a business-friendly environment.

Terming it a revolutionary step towards modern, citizen-centric governance, he said Telangana is the first state in the country to introduce fastest drawing scrutiny system.

The new system will revolutionise approvals, reducing drawing scrutiny processing times from weeks to minutes, setting a benchmark for efficiency, he said.

This advanced system, powered by the latest technologies, represents a fundamental shift in how citizens interact with building regulations and permissions, making the process faster, more reliable, and user-friendly.

Explaining the groundbreaking features of the new system, he said that the lightning-fast scrutiny engine processes even complex multi-tower buildings in under 5 minutes.

It has unified single-window interface that eliminates citizens’ need to visit multiple departments and switch between portals.

The immersive 3D visualisation technology allows citizens to experience their buildings before construction.

Sridhar Babu said AI-powered assistants provide instant, accurate guidance on building regulations.

The system is also powered by blockchain technology that ensures verifiable tracking of every application.

He mentioned that under TG bPASS system, citizens have to navigate multiple platforms for application submission, status tracking, fee payments, and more, resulting in confusion and delays.

BuildNow offers a Single Unified Portal that encompasses both the drawing scrutiny and the application process.

This integrated platform provides a seamless experience for users, ensuring that all necessary functions are accessible in one location.

Under the existing system, building plans are reviewed in static, traditional formats, leaving room for misinterpretation.

Additionally, citizens have no way to visualise projects and verify builders’ approved plans.

By leveraging Augmented Reality (AR) technology, the new system provides interactive and immersive visualisations.

This innovative feature allows citizens to visualise proposed projects in their real-world context, enhancing understanding.

Through interactive 3D models, citizens can experience buildings before construction begins, while also promoting real estate development.

Under TG bPASS, transactions and approvals are not fully visible to the public, leading to gaps in trust and accountability while BuildNow enhances trust and accountability by utilising public blockchain technology.

This approach ensures that all actions, approvals, and transactions are transparent and traceable, fostering a sense of confidence among citizens.

Citizens under the present system often struggle to understand the complex steps and rules of the application process, leading to mistakes and delays.

An AI-powered virtual assistant is integrated into the platform under the new system, offering tailored assistance to citizens.

This feature guides users through the application process, answers queries and provides personalised support, ensuring that users feel empowered and informed.