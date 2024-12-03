Urgent Appeal for Assistance: Missing 14-Year-Old Girl in Mangalore

Mangalore: Authorities in Mangalore are seeking help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl, Crystal Clementina D’Souza, who disappeared from her home in Moodushedde, on November 17, 2023.

Crystal, described as being 4.5 feet tall with an oily black skin tone, was last seen wearing a white top with pink flowers and blue jeans. She speaks both Kannada and Tulu and her family is deeply concerned for her well-being since her unanticipated absence.

Local police have been actively engaged in the search for Crystal and are urging members of the community to come forward with any information that may assist in locating her. The Kavoor Police Station has established a dedicated hotline for tips related to her disappearance.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to contact the Kavoor Police Station at 0824 222 0533. The authorities are committed to ensuring the safe return of Crystal to her family.



