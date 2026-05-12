Telangana: Police intensify probe into POCSO case against MoS Bandi Sanjay’s son

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police of Telangana have stepped up investigation into the POCSO case registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Bhagirath.

Hours after her appointment to supervise the investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj visited Pet Basheerbad Police Station to take stock of the investigation.

The DCP (Kukatpally) analysed the case details and spoke to the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officer.

Later, the DCP told the media that she discussed with ACP and SHO further steps to be taken in the case. “We have drafted a plan of action, and we will proceed accordingly,” she said

DCP Ritiraj said they have already recorded the victim’s statement, but they need some more information. She said she would talk to her.

The officer said that during the last couple of days, the police did whatever needed to be done after registering the POCSO and collecting documentation.

Hinting that the accused is absconding, she said that if the police find the accused, they would definitely arrest him.

The police were trying to gather information about the accused by analysing his Call Detail Record.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked Director General of Police C. V. Anand to immediately initiate an investigation into the POCSO case registered.

The DGP was directed to constitute special teams for a comprehensive investigation into the case of the alleged sexual assault on a minor girl by Bandi Bhagirath.

The Chief Minister questioned the DGP over the delay in taking action despite the complaint having been lodged on May 8 at Pet Basheerabad Police Station.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) has also formed a special bench to hear the case.

A case was registered against Bandi Bhagirath under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother alleged that Bhagirath had been harassing their daughter for over six months. He also allegedly misbehaved with her at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

On her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 11 r/w 12 of the POCSO Act and sections 74 and 75 of BNS.

Bhagirath, 25, had earlier lodged a complaint in Karimnagar II Town Police Station against the girl and her parents. He alleged that they attempted to honeytrap him and demanded Rs 5 crore for not filing a police complaint against him.

On his complaint, a case was booked against the girl and her parents under various sections of the BNS for extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

Bandi Sanjay has denied the allegation against his son. He claimed that political rivals were trying to tarnish his image by making false allegations.