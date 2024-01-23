Tension during processions at a few places in Telangana



Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at three places in Telangana late on Monday during the processions taken out to mark inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A shop was set afire and another ransacked by miscreants in Daultabad in Sangareddy district. However, timely intervention by the police controlled the situation.

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Sangareddy Superintendent of Police and demanded action against the trouble makers.

Trouble started in Daultabad when the procession was passing through a residential area. Some miscreants barged into a house and assaulted inmates alleging that a chappal was hurled on the procession route.

A couple and their children were taken to the police station. Local leaders of AIMIM alerted the party leadership in Hyderabad, which then took up the issue with higher authorities.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said the miscreants who gathered from various places raising offensive slogans set afire a shop and ransacked some other properties of Muslims. He said when an injured person was being shifted in an ambulance, some people on two-wheelers chased the ambulance raising slogans.

Tension also prevailed in Kosagi town of Narayanpet district when a procession gathered outside a mosque and raised provocative slogans. The MLA said he spoke to Narayanpet SP and demanded action against the miscreants. A police picket was posted at the mosque.

He alleged that an atmosphere of fear was created in smaller towns and villages as processions were taken out till late in the night raising slogans. He appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe rumours.

There was also mild tension in Narketpally in Nalgonda district when a mob gathered outside a mosque and raised slogans when prayers were on. Police intervened to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control.