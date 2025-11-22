Tharoor cites Trump-Mamdani interaction to underline need for political cooperation

Thiruvananthapuram: Sharing visuals of the interaction between United States President Donald Trump and New York Mayor-designate Zohran Mamdani, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again stirred debate within political circles, subtly urging India to embrace post-election collaboration among political rivals.

Taking to his social media handle, Tharoor wrote: “This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, and the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I would love to see more of this in India — and am trying to do my part.”

Tharoor’s remarks are seen as a continuation of his previous controversial statement in which he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, despite the PM having sharply criticized the Congress at the time.

Back then, Tharoor had argued that respecting the office of the Prime Minister and acknowledging the positives, even in opposition, was part of a “mature democratic approach”.

While his stance had triggered discomfort within sections of the Congress, it also earned appreciation from some for promoting political civility.

Tharoor’s latest intervention follows a widely circulated video showing Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani — an Indian-origin mayor-designate of New York — sharing a cordial exchange at the White House.

After the meeting, Trump praised Mamdani, saying he believed Mamdani would make “a very good mayor of New York”, and added that he would be happy to live in the city during Mamdani’s tenure.

He noted that many who voted for him had also supported Mamdani, and that “Mamdani could surprise critics”.

Mamdani, in turn, said he was committed to working with the White House to improve the quality of life in New York and address key urban challenges.

Tharoor used the interaction to reinforce his appeal for political cooperation, saying that democracy grows stronger when adversaries can work together on matters of public importance.

His remarks have once again sparked discussion on the scope of bipartisanship in India’s increasingly polarized political landscape.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress legislator and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala declined to comment on Tharoor’s statement.