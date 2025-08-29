The Brightest Star of Konkani Music and Movement has set. Eric Ozario has transcended to the World Beyond

Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, Former President of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Flag Bearer of the Konkani Movement, and Recipient of the Title VISHWA KONKANI KALA RATNA from the Konkani Community – Eric Alexander Ozario breathed his last today, on 29th of August 2025 at 2.45 pm, at the age of 76.

He had been battling with kidney-related ailments for the past few years and was on dialysis. He was undergoing treatment for the past 18 days at Fr. Muller’s Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, children Dr. Rashmi Kiran and Rithesh Kiran, and numerous admirers.

His last rites will be as follows: On Sunday, the 31st of August, a mass at 11.15 am at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Kalaangann from 1 to 4.30 pm. Followed by his last rites at 4:30 pm at Boloor crematorium.

A gifted and pioneering musician, Eric devoted his life to the enrichment of Konkani music, striving ceaselessly to bring innovation and artistic excellence to the field. Celebrated as a noble voice magician, he breathed life into the works of both past and contemporary poets, composing melodies for their verses and delivering them to the people with passion and artistry. His insistence on discipline, rigorous practice, punctuality, and fair remuneration for artists set a benchmark of professionalism that reshaped Konkani stage performances.

In his quest for a distinct Konkani identity in music, Eric initiated the Mandd Sobhann musical experiment on 30 November 1986. Over the course of his career, he performed more than 200 Mandd Sobhann Shows in India and abroad, composed music for over a 1000 poems and songs, has performed in over 800 programmes, and produced 26 audio cassettes and CDs, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched richness. Recognising the need to institutionalize this movement, he founded and registered the Mandd Sobhann organization, dedicated to nurturing the Konkani linguistic identity and safeguarding cultural uniqueness. With the support of the community, he established Kalaangann — The Konkani Heritage Centre — ensuring it was not merely a structure but a vibrant nucleus of continuous cultural activity. Along with President Louis J. Pinto and the committee, over 2,200 performances of thirty-five artistic experiments were staged, supported by campaigns and tours that inspired deep linguistic pride. Mandd Sobhann to this day holds the only Guinness World Record in the name of Konkani.

As director, Eric master minded and brought to life landmark events including the World’s First Baila Show, Manddo Fest, Porob, Sant, Baila International, Punov, Manddo Utsav, Konkani Mahotsav, Konkani Nirantari, the Global Konkani Music Awards, the First World Konkani Cultural Festival, the Global Konkani Cinema Awards, and five successful seasons of the singing reality show ‘Soad’. His creative vision also gave rise to the Blockbuster Konkani film ‘Osmitay’.

Eric’s passion for nurturing young talent was evident in the numerous vacation camps, training programmes, and workshops he organised, attracting youth and children to Konkani art and providing them with platforms to grow. His initiatives ensured the continuity of cultural engagement, with the Monthly Theatre Series being a particularly enduring endeavour.

During his presidency of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy from 2005 to 2008, Konkani programmes flourished across Karnataka, significant literary works were published, and Konkani was introduced as a third language in school curricula. He also championed unity in diversity, working closely with Kudumi, Siddi, Kharvi, and other Konkani-speaking communities to bring their folk arts into the cultural mainstream, and forging strong cultural ties between Goa and Mangalore.

Bringing 145 Konkani Organizations from around the globe under one Global Organization, he conducted numerous awareness campaigns and, in collaboration with Mangalore University, conducted a global survey and formulated a Konkani Language Plan. He was one of the architects of the first World Konkani Convention held in Mangalore. He drafted the roadmap for this convention. Eric Ozario is among the founding directors of the Konkani Language and Culture Foundation.

Beyond culture, Eric was a committed activist. Eric spent many precious years of his youth working for the welfare of workers. When some religiously-led institutions in Mangalore curtailed workers’ rights or failed to provide them, he held the red flag high, fought through unique protests, and restored their rights. Opposing the Central Sahitya Academy’s stand of recognizing Konkani only in the Devanagari script and suppressing other Konkani in other scripts, he fought for justice in the High Court for five years on behalf of writers. He has always raised his voice for language, culture, environment, and the rights of the oppressed.

His remarkable journey is documented in three biographies: ‘Red & White’ and ‘The Indefatigable Crusader’ in English, and ‘Tho’kanatl’lo Zhuzari’ in Konkani.

The recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1993, the prestigious title ‘Vishwa Konkani Kala Ratn’, and a Senior Fellowship from India’s Department of Culture, Eric was also introduced to audiences nationwide through Doordarshan’s ‘Surabhi’. Numerous organisations, including Barpi Mitr Muscat, Konkani Kutam Bahrain, Daiji Dubai, and the Konkani Natak Sabha, honoured him with lifetime achievement awards, alongside hundreds of other accolades.