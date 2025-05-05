The Centre for Ethics at Yenepoya University Marks 15 Years of Leadership in Bioethics Education and Research

Mangalore: Celebrating 15 years of dedicated service, the Centre for Ethics (CFE) at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, has emerged as a national and regional leader in the field of bioethics. Pioneering in both education and research, the Centre has built a strong legacy of ethical scholarship, training, and governance, particularly in healthcare and health research.

One of the Centre’s landmark achievements is the Yenepoya University–Fogarty International Research Ethics Master’s Program for India (YU-FIC REMPI). This program is the only master’s course in research ethics in India and the only one funded by a U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) educational research grant. Through interdisciplinary curricula, hands-on mentorship, and real-world immersion, the program has trained over 350 scholars from across India and the Global South. Its alumni now serve as ethicists, researchers, policy advisors, and PhD candidates at top institutions worldwide.

The Centre stands out for its integrated, values-based approach to ethics education. Beyond traditional classroom learning, the CFE nurtures a dynamic and inclusive environment through seminars, journal clubs, workshops, value-added courses, and international webinars. The Centre’s adaptability to pressing global issues—such as ethical dilemmas during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital consent, and controlled human infection models—underscores its role as a thought leader in the region.

Academic Programs Offered

Degree and Diploma Programs:

MSc in Research Ethics (MRE) – 2 years, 10 seats (Only one of its kind in India) Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Medical Ethics (PGDBEME) – 30 seats, hybrid format with 3 in-person contact sessions (Most popular program among healthcare professionals) Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Ethics (PGDCE) – 20 seats, hybrid with 3 contact sessions (Unique in India) Intensive Summer Workshop in Ethics and Research (I-SWEAR) – 5-day program, 40 seats (India’s longest-running annual workshop in this field)

Value-Added Courses:

Biomedical Ethics and Environmental Ethics (BEEE)

Clinical Ethics and Medical Humanities (CEMH)

Gender, Health, and Human Rights (GHHR)

Research Integrity and Publication Ethics (RIPE)

With an unwavering commitment to fostering ethical integrity in healthcare and research, the Centre for Ethics at Yenepoya continues to be a guiding force for institutions, professionals, and communities—both in India and globally.

For more information on admissions, courses, and campus life, visit our website www.yenepoya.edu.in, or contact the Admissions Office at email: admissions@yenepoya.edu.in.

Phone: ­+91 824 220 6000 | +91 88677 54497 | +91 88677 54493