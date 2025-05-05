KPCC Working President Bhandari Questions BJP’s Glorification of Rowdy Sheeters in Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: Manjunath Bhandari, a Member of the Legislative Council and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President has launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dakshina Kannada district, questioning their alleged practice of portraying individuals with criminal records as patriots and community leaders. Bhandari leveled these accusations during a press conference held at the Dakshina Kannada District Congress office on May 5.

Bhandari expressed deep concern over the BJP’s reaction to the deaths of individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities, specifically those with ties to the underworld. “In Dakshina Kannada district, BJP members take to the streets to protest if rowdy sheeters are killed. When rowdies involved in murder, attempted murder, and robbery are released from jail, they are welcomed with garlands,” he stated, adding, “Why are they portrayed as Hindu leaders and great patriots if they die due to personal animosity or by rival rowdy gangs?”

He emphasized the detrimental impact of such actions on the region’s reputation and social fabric. Bhandari argued that the glorification of criminals and the politicization of their deaths contribute to a climate of fear and instability, hindering the region’s progress and damaging its international image. “Due to communal animosity and clashes in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangalore’s reputation has been auctioned off at the international level,” he asserted. “Previously, pub attacks, church attacks, and birthday party attacks have cast a shadow on tourism. At a time when Mangalore is opening up to change, such incidents are detrimental to social harmony.”

Bhandari also referenced a previous incident involving a missing boy in Bantwal, accusing BJP leaders of attempting to exploit the situation by falsely claiming communal involvement. “A few months ago, when a boy went missing in Bantwal, all the senior and junior BJP leaders visited his home, claiming the involvement of another community and tried to mislead the case, but failed. When the missing boy returned home, none of these leaders were present. Now, they are trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the district by bringing up the rowdy’s murder case. They should introspect on their mindset,” he said.

He called upon all political parties to prioritize peace and harmony in the district, emphasizing the responsibility of elected representatives to uphold the law and work towards development. Bhandari expressed his disappointment with the alleged lack of understanding of legal principles among some BJP leaders. “All parties have a responsibility to maintain peace and harmony in the district. This is the responsibility of elected representatives. It does not behoove BJP leaders to speak without even a basic understanding of the law. They should at least now think about the development of the district.”

He further pointed to the Deputy Chief Minister’s initiative to convene a meeting of all party leaders to discuss the development of tourism in the district. He urged BJP leaders to refrain from politicizing sensitive issues such as the deaths of young Hindu men, particularly those with alleged criminal affiliations, and instead focus on constructive dialogue and development. “The Deputy Chief Minister has already said that he will call a meeting of leaders of all parties regarding the development of tourism in the district. In such a situation, they should stop politicizing the death of Hindu youths,” he concluded.

The press conference was attended by several prominent Congress leaders, including Mithun Rai, Inayat Ali, Harish Kumar, Shallet Pinto, G A Bava, Lawrence D’Souza, Suhan Alva, Padmaraj R., Shahul Hameed, Vikas, Suhan Alva, Krishna Shetty, and Basheer, highlighting the party’s unified stance on the issues raised by Bhandari. The KPCC Working President’s statements are likely to further intensify the political discourse in Dakshina Kannada and fuel debate on the role of political parties in maintaining social harmony and upholding the rule of law.