The dangers of cocaine use: Five things to know

There’s been a huge rise in cocaine usage over the past few years, with figures showing that actually, the UK has the second highest rate of consumption in the world, behind only Australia.

It’s a worrying statistic, with the study finding that one in 40 adults now take the substance, which is having a huge impact on both rates of addiction and public health. As a result, cocaine rehab centres are filling up, as the effects of cocaine start to take a hold on people.

It’s very much a difficult time for the nation, with more people of all ages finding cocaine more accessible and more normalised, without understanding the dangers of the substance. So, what exactly are they?

Immediate Health Risks: Heart Attacks and Strokes

Even in the immediate, the dangers of cocaine use can be fatal. While stimulating the central nervous system, the substance increases heart rate and blood pressure, which puts huge strain on the heart and can significantly increase the chance of a heart attack, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

What’s more, blood vessels constrict as a result of cocaine usage, which limits oxygen supply to the brain and can trigger a stroke. This can occur even after just one single use of cocaine, meaning even first-time users are at risk.

Addiction and Dependence: A Fast-Developing Problem

Naturally, addiction also becomes a huge risk. Actually, cocaine is one of the most addictive substances available due to the large dopamine hit users experience, leaving people wanting more. This then becomes a cycle that then leads to dependence and addiction.

It can be a cycle that progresses incredibly quickly, and overtime the brain becomes desensitised to the dopamine hit, meaning more is required to get the same hit, essentially accelerating addiction as well as further heightening the risks.

Mental Health Consequences: Paranoia, Anxiety, and Psychosis

As well as the physical risks, there are also significant mental health risks associated with cocaine abuse too. Many people feel heightened levels of anxiety, irritability and agitation after taking cocaine, while in some cases it can even lead to paranoia and hallucinations.

The comedown of cocaine can evoke feelings of depression and anxiety and it’s a common side effect of those chronically abusing cocaine, with the brain so severely affected it becomes very difficult to regulate mood.

Cognitive Impairment: Damage to Brain Function

Cocaine can cause long-term damage to brain function, particularly in areas related to memory, decision-making, and impulse control. Regular use of the drug can cause significant cognitive deficits, making it difficult for individuals to think clearly, concentrate, or make rational decisions.

One of the most concerning aspects of cocaine use is the way it affects the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for regulating behaviour and making choices. As this area becomes damaged, users may find it increasingly difficult to resist the urge to take cocaine, even when they are aware of the negative consequences. This creates a vicious cycle of addiction, where users continue to take the drug despite the harm it causes to their lives.

Long-Term Physical Health Effects: Respiratory Issues and Organ Damage

While cocaine’s immediate cardiovascular risks are well known, the drug can also cause long-term damage to other parts of the body. For those who snort cocaine, the drug can erode the nasal passages, leading to chronic nosebleeds, infections, and even the collapse of the nasal septum. Smoking cocaine, on the other hand, can cause significant damage to the lungs, leading to chronic respiratory problems.

Cocaine use also takes a toll on the liver and kidneys, increasing the risk of organ damage. Long-term use can cause kidney failure and liver disease, both of which are serious and potentially life-threatening conditions.