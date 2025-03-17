The echo of people singing Vande Mataram in Dubai after India’s CT win was something else: Vivek Oberoi

Raipur: Actor Vivek Oberoi recalled the electrifying moment from India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai on March 9 and said the echo of the sound, when people sang “Vande Mataram” at the top of their voices, was truly exhilarating.

Oberoi and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were seen enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium.

“I really like cricket; I think cricket is a huge unifier. We all watch India’s match and chant together for India. After India’s win, in Dubai’s stadium, people sang “Vande Mataram” from the heart, at the top of their voices, and the thrill of its echo is something else entirely,” Oberoi told IANS.

The 48-year-old actor is a cricket buff. He often makes appearances at major cricketing events to show his support for Team India. He was also present during the group stage match between India and Pakistan, where he bumped into the former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Oberoi had also shared a picture from the venue, posing with the former cricketer, as he recounted one of the memorable performances by the latter.

He wrote in the caption, “The legend! So good to see you Venky Anna and thank you for blessing my son! Who can forget that Ind-Pak match where you dismissed Amir Sohail! Battles like that are what make Ind-Pak matches so memorable!”

Actor-businessman Oberoi co-owned BNW Developments was the title sponsor of Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian Masters that lifted the inaugural International Masters League on Sunday.

India Masters produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters to lift the coveted title in the presence of close to 50,000 fans at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.

“International Masters League is a great initiative. All the legends we have been growing up watching and playing, playing so competitively is amazing,” the actor said.