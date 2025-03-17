IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik shares simple message ‘believe in yourself’ for young players

New Delhi: The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now just a couple of days away, and Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya said his message for the youngsters coming into the ten-team tournament was to just believe in themselves and stay neutral amidst the highs and lows.

“The young players coming into the IPL are extremely talented. My message to them is simple—believe in yourself. They are here because they are good enough, but the biggest challenge at this stage is self-doubt. Sometimes, players start questioning whether they belong at this level, and that doubt can take away from their skill set.

“Managing that mental aspect is crucial. What I can offer them are the lessons I have learned over the years. In this game, there will be highs and lows. The key is to remain balanced, not just for one season but throughout their careers. Staying neutral will allow them to maximise opportunities and seize crucial moments.

“They will face tough tests, but sometimes all they need is a little patience. In terms of skill set, they are far ahead of where we were at 21 or 22. Their talent and fearless approach are already there—it’s just about reinforcing their belief in themselves,” said Pandya to JioHotstar.

MI, who finished at bottom of the points table in IPL 2024, will start their 2025 campaign in Chennai against fellow five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23, before travelling to Ahmedabad to play against Gujarat Titans (GT), a team Pandya captained to win the 2022 season, on March 29.

Pandya further talked about the importance of perseverance and resilience in a cricketer’s life while navigating the various phases in a playing career, citing his own experiences. “For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn’t necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground.

“I realized that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally—it was my way forward. I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted.”

Last year was a roller-coaster time for Pandya – from being booed by crowds while leading MI in IPL 2024 to being a key figure in India winning T20 World Cup and the recent Champions Trophy.

“The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning—it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me. Throughout that time, I knew that if I remained persistent, honest with my work, and gave my absolute best, I would come out stronger. I didn’t know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two and a half months,” he concluded.