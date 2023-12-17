The Joy & Spirit of Christmas Ushered at Father Muller Charitable Institutions-the Haven of ‘Heal & Comfort’

Mangaluru: There is a strong connection and relationship between Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru and St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, where both institutions have existed for 143 years, and when eight Jesuit priests came down to Mangaluru, seven of them settled at St Aloysius Institutions and started the Educational Institutions on Light House Hill Road, while one Jesuit priest Father Augustus Muller started the healthcare dynasty, named as Father Muller Charitable Institutions. While St Aloysius Institution is managed by Jesuit Priests, the Mangalore Diocese Priests manage FMCI. And the friendship and relationship between these two institutions are so much, that for the Christmas Celebrations Sr Jacintha D’souza-the Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing was invited as Chief Guest a few days ago, and for the Christmas Celebrations at FMCI, Maruvala Narayana Bhat, the Vice Principal at st Aloysius college was invited as the Chief Guest. Wow- truly amazing!

The Joy and Spirit of Christmas at the World/Haven of ‘Heal & Comfort’! That’s Right! Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. Locally, one healthcare institution that celebrates Christmas in grandeur and glitz is Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru with an existence of nearly 143 plus years, with the motto “HEAL & COMFORT”.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who in the Christian religion, is also known as ‘The Son Of God’. And the true meaning of Christmas was depicted through carols singing by Physiotherapy and FMCOAHS students; Release of Father Muller Christmas Annual Bulletin 2023′; FMCI Calendar 2024′; etc held at Father Muller Charitable Institutions Open Air Area near the Hospital entrance, on Saturday, 16 December 2023 at 6 pm. The programme began with a prayer by the students of FMNCT, followed by a welcome address by Fr Roshan Crasta- Administrator, FMHMC&H, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

The focus every year is the same, i.e.; harmony and love for our brethren near and far. An outdoor activity every year has turned into an indoor activity. It’s a reason for everyone to celebrate and a moment to share the joy and gifts, with the cutting of the Christmas Cake, joined by all the dignitaries, including the Chief guest Maruvala Narayana Bhat-the Vice Principal, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, joined by Fr Richard Coelho-Director-FMCI; Administrators namely Fr Ajith Menezes, Fr Roshan Crasta, Fr Sylvester Lobo, Fr Jeevan Sequeira; Assistant Administrators namely- Fr Nelson Pais, Fr Rohan Dias and Fr Ashwin Crasta; Spiritual Animators namely- Fr George D’souza OFM, Fr Ronald Lobo and Fr John Vas; Sr Jacintha D’souza- Principal, Fr Muller College of Nursing; Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent, Fr Muller Hospital-Thumbay; Sr Dhanya Devasia- Principal, Fr Muller College of Nursing-Thumbay; Dr Anthony Sylvan D’souza-Dean, FMMC; Dr Uday Kumar-Medical Superintendent, FMMC; among others.

Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is a success. Addressing the audience chief guest M Narayana Bhat said, “Life of Father Muller itself is the best message for all of us. A few messages from the life of Fr Muller are- If you can’t find the solution in one method, try other alternatives. There is a cure for every disease and a solution to every problem. Maybe you have to change your strategy and remain open-minded. If you stay in your echo chamber, you will not find a solution. The source of the problem in the present society is because we are restricted to our echo chambers; Do a serious study of the subject about which you are passionate and use that knowledge to help the people who are in need”.

“Go beyond the boundaries of ego, caste, creed, and other distinctions that often divide people. Promote the idea of universal love, compassion, and unity. Recognize the common thread that runs through all existence; Always run the extra mile to help the poor and needy; Don’t live an ordinary self-centred life. Live a life helping others; and Live a life helping others Let’s extend our hearts to the less-privileged, destitute and homeless, thus making Christmas the true meaning of Sharing and Giving” added Bhat.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho said, ” Christmas season is the perfect time to share joy and peace among people. While our hospital celebrates 143 years of existence, the loyalty that inspires in providing care is a strength which helps to carry on the vision, “Heal and Comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect’. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and promotive health care at the doorsteps of the community. Rejoicing in the coming of Jesus, we at FMCI would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed”.

A skit in Kannada by the staff of FMMCH; Freestyle dance by students of FMCOSP; Mime by FMMC; Carol Singing in various languages by FMCON and FMSON; Dance Drama by FMHMMC&H; among others were added attractions during the programme. The star attraction of the evening who got rousing applause was “Baby Santa Claus” impersonated by 7-year-old Ruhaan D’silva, the son of Dr Josmitha D’silva-faculty at Fr Muller College of Nursing. The gathering was filled with delight and exuberance as an array of soul-soothing angelic carols in diverse languages were presented by the students The Arrival of Santa with his troupe created a magical and jubilant ambience enhancing the merriment and cheerfulness of the festive season.

Team Mangalorean wishes everyone in the family of Father Muller Charitable Institutions in advance a MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2024