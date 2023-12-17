‘We the People’ organizes Impactful Session on Legislative Think Tanks for Political science advocates

“We the people” organizes an Impactful Session on Legislative Think Tanks for Political science advocates and Social Empowerment at University of Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Centre for Future of Democracy, in collaboration with Yes We Can and NSWS, recently organized a dynamic session at Mangaluru University, focusing on Legislative Think Tanks and Social Empowerment aligning with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event brought together eminent personalities, Mr. Stephen Anurag and Mr. Shaun Dsouza, to share their insights and experiences with political science advocates and students from the Department of MSW.

The distinguished guests included Mr Stephen Anurag, a Clinton Global Fellow and NISG Project Officer for the Government of Meghalaya, who is also an alumnus of Kings College London. Alongside him was Mr Shaun Dsouza, a Clinton Global Fellow of 2023 and the Director of Myriad Corp, serving as the SDGs Mission Co-Chair in Chikmagalur.

The session, attended by students from the Department of MSW, was preceded by faculty members who set the stage for an engaging discussion. The primary focus was on exploring the impact and scope of social work and political empowerment in the context of the future. Both speakers encouraged students to brainstorm ideas rooted in social work that contribute to the accomplishment of sustainable goals.

Mr Stephen Anurag, in a generous gesture, extended internship opportunities for MSW students in the Centre for Future of Democracy, providing them with a platform to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios.

The collaborative effort between the Centre for Future of Democracy, Yes We Can, and NSWS created a conducive environment for knowledge exchange and inspiration. The session aimed to empower the younger generation to play an active role in shaping the future of democracy and achieving the SDGs.

The event, held at the University of Mangaluru, was a significant milestone in fostering collaboration between academia, advocacy, and practical application, reinforcing the importance of social work in legislative processes, Social advocacy, Indirect participation of youth in Politics, Social Entrepreneurship and political advocacy.

Special thanks to the Students of Mangalore University along with the organizing team Mr Siraj Guduru, Sahil Abdul Kader and Junaid Jushiddi.