The Kasturirangan Report: A Call for Change in Central Government Stance

Kundapur: The Kasturirangan Report, a pivotal document concerning the ecological conservation of the Western Ghats, has recently become a focal point of contention between the Central and State Governments of India.

Former minister Vinaya Kumar Sorake has articulated a compelling argument for the Central Government to reconsider its current position regarding the implementation of the report. He emphasizes the potential adverse effects that such implementation could have on the local communities residing in these ecologically sensitive areas.

Sorake’s remarks, delivered during a media interaction at Trasi on October 8, underscore the State Government’s assertion that enforcing the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Report is neither practical nor beneficial for the local populace. He warns that the report’s implementation could precipitate migration from Western Ghats villages, thereby hindering developmental prospects and exacerbating socio-economic challenges. Such a migration would not only disrupt the lives of the residents but also erode the rich cultural heritage and traditional practices unique to these regions.

Citing the substantial local dissent encountered during his tenure—wherein citizens from 16 villages rallied against the report—Sorake’s advocacy for reconsideration by the Central Government is grounded in a broader mandate for democratic representation. He asserts the necessity of District MPs and MLAs to relay the sentiments of their constituents to the Central authorities, reinforcing the principle of participatory governance.

In a broader political context, Sorake also addressed the controversy surrounding the caste census, explicitly refuting claims that these discussions are merely a diversion from more pressing issues, such as the Muda scandal. He posits that the dialogues regarding the caste census were initiated during Siddaramaiah’s administration, long before the emergence of any scandal, thereby framing the issue within a historical rather than a reactionary political narrative.

In conclusion, the discourse surrounding the Kasturirangan Report calls for sustained engagement between the Central and State Governments, as well as active participation from local communities. As reiterated by Vinaya Kumar Sorake, acknowledging the voices of those directly affected is paramount to achieving a balanced and equitable approach to environmental policy-making in the Western Ghats, ensuring that development aligns with the aspirations and welfare of the local population.