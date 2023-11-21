The Kudla Aussie Connection! Kinnigoli Origin Parents Proud of Their ‘Baby’ as Manager of Australian Cricket Team

The Kudla Aussie Connection! Kinnigoli Origin Parents Valentine & Ms Ivy Rosario employed in Doha-Qatar for four decades and are now settled in Sakleshpur as Coffee Planters Proud of Their ‘Baby’ Daughter Ms URMILA ROSARIO (34) as Manager of the Australian Cricket Team, which won the WORLD CUP

Mangaluru: A daughter is always a Daddy’s girl and Mommy’s world. Bringing a new baby, especially a baby daughter, into the world is one of life’s greatest joys. Add a splash of pink for a precious little girl into the mix and both mom and dad are in for a treat. Children are the joy and pride of parents. One common thing for parents is that they oftentimes will record every moment of the growth of their children including when they achieve great things. Parents will joyfully celebrate every one of their children’s achievements in life, and in this case, their daughter’s.

They are there to always support their daughter in every aspect of her life. A parent’s love for their daughter isn’t bound by time or space – it’s infinite. That is why parents also get emotional about the achievements of their daughters. Sometimes, they feel proud of her and are at a loss for words. One such parent who was overwhelmed, filled with a bundle of joy and pride, was the parents of Ms URMILA ROSARIO, the current Manager of the Australian Cricket Team, who beat the Indian Cricket Team to win the coveted WORLD CUP.

Team Mangalorean had the privilege to talk to Urmila’s parents over the phone, who are based in Sakleshpur as Coffee Planters, and they had lots of words of wisdom and praise for their daughter. They said, ” We are so glad to be her parents, and she is everything to us. We are so proud of the way she has grown, and all that she has accomplished and she has lit up our lives with this achievement. We couldn’t be prouder of the amazing person she has become, who has achieved great things, but to us, the greatest achievement is having her as our daughter.. Watching her grow and accomplish her dreams has filled our hearts with pride and joy”

“Her achievements are a reflection of the incredible and remarkable daughter she is. She has shown us that hard work, perseverance, determination and a strong spirit can conquer any challenge and accomplish, and we are so proud of her. She has proven time and again that there is no limit to what you can achieve. Her accomplishments, especially this one, inspire us and remind us of how lucky we are as our daughter. We admire her unwavering dedication and drive to excel. Her strength, intelligence, and grace constantly amaze us” added the parents.

L-R: (Sitting) Ms Ivy Rosario, Ms Urmila & Valentine. (Standing) Uday, Rose Ishwari & David Vikas

Urmila, 34, is the daughter of Ms Ivy Rosario, who worked as a teacher at a UGPC school in Doha-Qatar, and Valentine Rosario (dad) worked as a Finance Executive in a reputed Finance company, in Doha. Hailing from Kinnigoli in DK, both Valentine and Ivy had moved to Doah in 1978, and after nearly 40 years of employment, they came back to India and settled in Sakleshpur buying a Coffee Estate there. All their four children were born and brought up in Doha- the eldest son, Dr David Vikas Rosario, married Ms Allegra and has two children. He is an Astronomy specialist, teaching at New Castle University in the UK.

Second is Dr. Rose Ishwari Rosario, married to Dr. Dirk Habicht and has three children. Both are in Scotland and working for the NHS. The third son Uday Rosario, married Galateia. He is teaching at Georgetown University in Qatar. He has two children. and the fourth one is Urmila Rosario, a BBA graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, settled in Australia and working as Team Manager for the Australia National Women’s team, and was asked to be the Team Manager for the Men National Cricket Team for the World Cup.

A sportsperson from her childhood days, Urmila had worked with the Qatar Tennis Federation for three years. In Australia, she first worked with the Adelaide cricket team for about three years. Later, she was moved to the Australian women’s cricket team as team manager. During the last Football World Cup, she took leave from cricket and managed a football stadium in Qatar for four months. On her return to Australia from Qatar in September this year, she was asked to take care of the Australian men’s cricket team during their World Cup tour. She had accompanied the men’s team just for the World Cup assignment and later she will rejoin the women’s cricket team soon and will accompany it when they tour India in December.

Urmila’s journey into the sports world is quite interesting. As a student, she was mostly focused on basketball, tennis, rowing, and bungee jumping but never imagined that she would be so closely associated with cricket. According to her dad, when she got a job with Adelaide Cricket, she did not know much about cricket and laughed. Throwing light on her job, Urmial manages everything including transport, accommodation, transport etc, and there are a lot of people under her and she is responsible for everything.

Urmila’s dad feels that it’s very strange that Cricket Australia took her to the national women’s cricket team about four years ago despite her being a non-Australian and having an Indian passport at that time. Regarding her World Cup assignment as Manager, Valentine said that she might have been picked as she successfully managed the women’s team and because of her knowledge of India and its languages, and also that she can speak in Hindi, Kannada and Konkani.

The best part is that her parents watched Australian matches in Bengaluru and Pune against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. “We wanted to watch the finals, but unfortunately we could not leave the estate,” said Ms Ivy. It is learnt that Urmila had visited her parents in March 2023, and had fun helping her parents in the Coffee Estate. Truly a happy and loving family.

In conclusion, here we can say that ” A daughter is a treasure. All children are a joy to their parents. Daughters, in particular, provide emotional support to their parents. Their gentle and sweet demeanour will melt their heart. Valentine and Ivy, are one such parents of this beautiful daughter, who is brave, capable, and can accomplish anything their heart desires! She will fill their lives with sunshine and their hearts with love in the days to come.Right now, Urmila is one of the best gifts this world has to give to Valentine and Ivy. Cheers, Celebrate as PROUD PARENTS! .

CONGRATULATIONS to the ROSARIO and their Siblings from TEAM MANGALOREAN!